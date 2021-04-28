Robert Patrick named new Midland City Manager

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has a new City Manager.

Robert Patrick was officially named to the position during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Since September, Patrick has been serving as the Interim City Manager and has already navigated several challenges, including the pandemic and oil industry collapse.

Patrick says he already has plans for the city.

“Getting the downtown and southeast portions of the community developed and to help make downtown the destination for all hours. Then, of course, the relocation of Airpark has been discussed and a state-of-the-art training facility for police and fire. We’ve got several things that are exciting in their future that we’re exploring,” said Patrick.

Patrick had previously served as Assistant City Manager for the past four years. He worked as a general services director for ten years before that.

