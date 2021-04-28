Permian choir students to perform Black Magic Show “Happily Ever After”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian High School choir students Alexis Allen and Tyler Fyfe joined Jay Hendricks to discuss their upcoming Black Magic Show “Happily Ever After.”

The show will be performed on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at the newly renovated Ector Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

