Midland police launch survey for community feedback

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has created a survey to hear feedback from residents.

According to a release, Midland police are looking to receive comments and suggestions ‘so the department may continue to provide exceptional and professional service to the community.’

The survey will allow residents to rate areas including community concerns and department response.

You can fill out the survey here.

The survey will be running until May 14.

