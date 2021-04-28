Advertisement

Man paints murals for Midland church that opened its doors during February’s winter storm

By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - True-Lite Christian Fellowship opened its doors to people in need during February’s winter storm. Now one of those guests is giving back.

Maurice Tillis, an artist, has spent the past few months working on beautiful murals for the church.

He had been homeless for about a year before he connected with members of the church who made him feel at home.

As a show of gratitude, he’s working on projects while the church helps him get back on his feet.

“I’ve been through bad things, and I’ve been through a lot of good things. But I look forward to blessings. If I bless other people, then I know I’ll be blessed. God will bless me,” said Tillis.

Tillis says he feels empowered by giving back to the church and says he wants to make even more of its walls come to life with his art.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday night, alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including...
Parents of two boys critically injured in car crash taking a stand against drunk driving
The Rister family hasn’t begin to pick up the pieces of their home. They’re still trying to...
Odessa family mourns loss of matriarch in arson fire
Crash causes intersection closures
Weather-related crash closed several Midland intersections overnight
Linda Letcher, 71.
Arrest made following deadly house fire in north Odessa
An attorney claims video shows officers were laughing over body cam of an arrest of a...
GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest

Latest News

Midland police launch survey for community feedback
Midland City Manager Robert Patrick.
Robert Patrick named new Midland City Manager
Homeless man paints mural for Midland church
Homeless man paints mural for Midland church
Robert Patrick named new City Manager for Midland
Robert Patrick named new City Manager for Midland