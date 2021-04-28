Man paints murals for Midland church that opened its doors during February’s winter storm

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - True-Lite Christian Fellowship opened its doors to people in need during February’s winter storm. Now one of those guests is giving back.

Maurice Tillis, an artist, has spent the past few months working on beautiful murals for the church.

He had been homeless for about a year before he connected with members of the church who made him feel at home.

As a show of gratitude, he’s working on projects while the church helps him get back on his feet.

“I’ve been through bad things, and I’ve been through a lot of good things. But I look forward to blessings. If I bless other people, then I know I’ll be blessed. God will bless me,” said Tillis.

Tillis says he feels empowered by giving back to the church and says he wants to make even more of its walls come to life with his art.

