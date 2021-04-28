Advertisement

Amazon offers in-garage deliveries for Prime members

The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery...
The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.(Source: Amazon/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is expanding its home deliveries straight into your garage.

The online retailer said people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.

The free service is available just to Prime members in more than 5,000 cities.

For this to work, you must have a Wi-Fi-enabled or smart garage door opener.

You would make your Amazon order and select “In-Garage Delivery” at checkout.

The driver then uses a handheld Amazon scanner to open your garage door on delivery day.

Amazon said the driver will only be able to access the garage door one time.

Customers are notified about the delivery in real time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday night, alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including...
Parents of two boys critically injured in car crash taking a stand against drunk driving
The Rister family hasn’t begin to pick up the pieces of their home. They’re still trying to...
Odessa family mourns loss of matriarch in arson fire
Crash causes intersection closures
Weather-related crash closed several Midland intersections overnight
Linda Letcher, 71.
Arrest made following deadly house fire in north Odessa
An attorney claims video shows officers were laughing over body cam of an arrest of a...
GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest

Latest News

In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins...
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed by Chicago PD in March.
Chicago braces for release of another police shooting video
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, source says
In this April 14, 2021 image provided by Wing LLC., Girl Scouts Alice Goerlich, right, and...
Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries