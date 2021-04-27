Advertisement

Warbirds introduce Tate Smith as head coach

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Warbirds introduced Tate Smith as their new head coach on Monday. Smith played quarterback at Permian High School and coaches at Odessa High School.

The professional indoor football team will play its first game at the Ector County Coliseum on June 12.

Watch the video above to hear from Coach Smith and see the Warbirds uniforms.

