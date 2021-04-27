Warbirds introduce Tate Smith as head coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Warbirds introduced Tate Smith as their new head coach on Monday. Smith played quarterback at Permian High School and coaches at Odessa High School.

The professional indoor football team will play its first game at the Ector County Coliseum on June 12.



