Parents of two boys critically injured in car crash taking a stand against drunk driving

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday night, alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including a minor, to the hospital in critical condition.

Two families answered a phone call on Friday night that would flip their world upside down.

They had to listen to the words every parent dreads... “your child has been involved in a serious accident.”

“The first words I said to him when he got off the phone were, “please tell me this is a bad dream,” and I still feel that way. I just wish it was a bad dream,” said Sunny Busby, the mother of one victim.

21-year-old E.C. Busby and his 14-year-old cousin Porter Goodwin were on their way to play a game with friends on Friday night.

That’s when a drunk driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Faudree Road and hit the boys’ vehicle head-on.

Busby’s parents drove six hours through the night to be by their son’s side before he went into surgery.

“One of the first things he said to me before he went under for the surgery was, “mom, I tried to turn the car, so Porter didn’t get hurt. When I woke up, I undid his seatbelt so that they could get Porter out,” said Sunny Busby.

Goodwin was airlifted to UMC children’s hospital in Lubbock for his injuries - and both boys face a long road to recovery.

Sunny Busby and Goodwin’s father have started the #GetARide campaign to prevent other parents from living through this nightmare.

This reminds anyone who has been drinking that getting behind the wheel is not worth risking anyone’s life.

“If you’ve had something to drink and you’re not sure, call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a friend. Just get a ride. There’s no need to put your life on the line or anybody else’s life. We’re using that to try to trend that to be a normal thing. Ask for help instead of having to ask for bail,” said Porter Goodwin’s father, Joshua Wimberley.

Both Busby and Goodwin have GoFundMe’s set up to help with the cost of medical bills.

The driver who caused the crash is still in the hospital as well.

No arrests have been made at this time.

