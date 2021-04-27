Advertisement

One Teacher at a Time - Andrea Priest

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 and WestStar Autoplex of Monahans have teamed up for One Teacher at a Time.

One Teacher at a Time gives $500 to a teacher who has gone the extra mile and made an impact.

Andrea Priest of Crane Elementary was the recipient for the month of April.

Andrea was nominated for always going above and beyond her required duties and teaching with heart.

During the pandemic, Andrea would go to students’ homes and teach them through their screen doors. She also takes time from her busy schedule to deliver food to some students.

To nominate your favorite teacher, email davidh@weststarautoplex.com! The teacher you nominate could win $500 for their classroom and students.

