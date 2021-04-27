CBS7 & Midland Health to air special documentary on substance abuse in the Permian Basin

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - CBS7 will air an hour-long First Alert News Special on substance abuse, featuring the 30-minute documentary “Dancing with a Gorilla,” to kick off Mental Health Awareness month. The compelling documentary is produced by Healthy Minds, part of the Midland Behavioral Health Initiative of Midland Health.

“Dancing with a Gorilla” is the unlikely story of Pat Brown, who found his way to drugs and alcohol. Brown is the son of the late Jack Brown, a prominent businessman. It explores the complex theme of substance abuse, told from a very local perspective.

“As a community leader, we believe it is critical to shed light on issues impacting the Permian Basin,” said Don Davis, CBS7 General Manager. “This CBS7 First Alert News Special comes at an important time, due to the exponential increase in both mental health and substance abuse issues during the pandemic.”

The hour-long special, hosted by CBS7 veterans Jay Hendricks and Shelby Landgraf, will include a live roundtable discussion after the documentary.

“With the ongoing pandemic and collapse of oil prices last year still weighing heavy on so many of our fellow West Texans, we believe this is an important story to tell for our community,” Landgraf, CBS7 Interim News Director and evening anchor, said. “Our mission at CBS7 is to keep people informed, with the hope that we can make a positive impact on people’s lives. This First Alert News Special meets both objectives.”

The CBS7 News First Alert Special will air Monday, May 3 from 6:00 – 7:00 PM.

