Tell Me Something Good: Andrews ISD students “bury” 2020 in time capsule

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at Underwood Elementary have created a 2020 time capsule to “bury” 2020.

The kids helped librarian Shannon Lambert choose items for the capsule, including a mask, toilet paper and timeline of COVID-19 events.

The time capsule will be opened in 2027 when the current 5th graders who participated are seniors at Andrews High School.

