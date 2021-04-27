Tell Me Something Good: Andrews ISD students “bury” 2020 in time capsule
Underwood Elementary students buried a 2020 time capsule including a mask, toilet paper, and timeline of events
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at Underwood Elementary have created a 2020 time capsule to “bury” 2020.
The kids helped librarian Shannon Lambert choose items for the capsule, including a mask, toilet paper and timeline of COVID-19 events.
The time capsule will be opened in 2027 when the current 5th graders who participated are seniors at Andrews High School.
