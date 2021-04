WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - April 26: A Red Flag Warning will be in effect until Midnight CDT / 11 PM MDT tonight, for parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Winds: SW 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph. Fire Danger: Extreme. Highs will range from near 90 into the mid 90s this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.