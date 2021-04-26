Advertisement

Three-time Softball Olympian Crystl Bustos hosts softball clinic in Odessa

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Three-time softball olympian Crystl Bustos hosted a softball clinic in Odessa for her organization, Ruthless.

Sunday’s private session took place at D-Bat Permian Basin. Ruthless softball players worked on fielding, hitting, and pitching.

Bustos said she travels once every three months to visit her teams and spread the knowledge of softball.

This weekend is her first time visiting the Permian Basin since the pandemic.

“I really like where they’re at. Some of them have really progressed during the pandemic and took the time to work on their personal practice, and you can tell where some might just have been able to not do so much. But they’re looking at it like, oh I really need to step it up now. So it was really cool to be in front of them because sometimes they get lost, and they need to be put back in so this was really a good time to pull them back together,” said Bustos.

Bustos owns over 40 teams in 11 different states.

