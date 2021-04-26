Dallas-area man suspected of killing mother, sister

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area man has been arrested while awaiting an airline flight out of state and charged with killing his mother and sister, police said.

Police found the bodies of 51-year-old Isil Borat and her 17-year-old daughter Burcu Hezar in their Allen, Texas, home on Saturday while answering a report of a “disturbance with weapons.”

Allen police Sgt. Jon Felty says the pair apparently had been knifed fatally, and Borat’s husband had identified 20-year-old stepson Barak Hezar as the suspect.

Police were able to trace and arrest Hezar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where he awaited a flight to San Francisco.

