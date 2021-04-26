Advertisement

Census: Texas gains Congress seats, Calif. loses first time

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of the skyline on Bernal Heights Hill during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The first numbers from the 2020 census show southern and western states gaining congressional seats. The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show Republican-controlled Southern and Western states gaining congressional seats.

The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.

Fast-growing Texas got enough people to merit two new House seats.

Florida and North Carolina picked up one each.

In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat. So did California — losing a seat for the first time ever.

