Census: Texas gains Congress seats, Calif. loses first time
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show Republican-controlled Southern and Western states gaining congressional seats.
The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.
Fast-growing Texas got enough people to merit two new House seats.
Florida and North Carolina picked up one each.
In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat. So did California — losing a seat for the first time ever.
