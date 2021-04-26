Advertisement

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for what summer camps should look like this year.

Vaccines are recommended for everyone who can get them, but that won’t apply to most campers because there is still no vaccine approved for kids under 16 years old.

That means mask-wearing and social distancing are going to be necessary.

“All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times, with exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating and drinking or swimming,” the CDC said.

The agency also said campers should be separated into small groups that don’t interact. The groups should keep six feet apart from each other at all times.

Indoor activities and close-contact outdoor sports are being discouraged.

The CDC also advises sleepaway camps to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for campers and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
Three people seriously injured in Odessa car wreck
People look under the hoods of several classic cars.
Pilot Club of Odessa hosts annual car show and silent auction
The Lowe's parking lot fills up heading into the weekend.
Flashlights, batteries, and hatchets, oh my! It’s a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies.
A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.
Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court speech case
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
This Saturday, April 24, 2021 photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Barak...
Dallas-area man suspected of killing mother, sister
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/26
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/26