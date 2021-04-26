Advertisement

Arrest made following deadly house fire in north Odessa

(KOSA)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been arrested following a house fire that left one person dead in Odessa on Saturday afternoon.

Linda Letcher, 71, has been charged with Arson Causing Death, a first-degree felony.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 6400 block of St. Louis Avenue at 1:56 p.m. for a report of a house fire.

Authorities found a victim inside the home and rushed her to the hospital. The victim, identified as Tommie Jone Rister, was transported to a hospital in Lubbock, where she passed away from her injuries.

An investigation led authorities to discover that the home was intentionally set on fire, and a suspect, identified as Letcher, was charged and arrested. A mugshot for Letcher was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation is still ongoing.

