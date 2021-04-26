16 kid entrepreneurs showcase products at pop-up shopping event in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In a world where kids can be anything they dream of, one local school is working to provide those opportunities to young entrepreneurs in the Permian Basin.

Sixteen kid-owned businesses set up shop this weekend in a pop-up shopping experience at Embassy Academy in Odessa.

Each young entrepreneur paid 30 dollars per booth to showcase their talents and entrepreneurial spirit.

Organizer and class president Ethan Morales says he wanted to create a space--the first of its kind to support future business owners of the Permian Basin.

“It was important because little entrepreneur people get a chance to show their work in the community,” said Morales.

While Morales is not busy being a leader or working hard in school, he also runs his own business.

“I sell woodwork. Ladders, tower ladders, anything that has to do with wood,” said Morales.

Business from Sunday’s event ranged from artists, carpenters, and lemonade stands. Each sale purchased from the community entrepreneurs got to keep.

“A couple of years ago I started a lemonade business at Lemonade Day at school, and I loved it so much,” said Natalie Hackett, owner of La-La Lemon. “I loved handing out lemonade. It was just so fun, and I loved making the lemonade with my mom, and she was scrolling, and she saw this thing on Facebook. It was like a little thing that kids can like do their business, and I thought that I could do a lemonade stand.”

Morales said the Sunday event is all for a good cause. He plans on using the money raised from booth sales towards school improvements and hopes to make this event bigger and better next year.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.