Pilot Club of Odessa hosts annual car show and silent auction

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Pilot Club of Odessa held its second annual car show on 8th St. on Saturday.

Hundreds of people came to see the myriad of classic and new cars, ranging from new corvettes to classic GTOs and--Great Scott!--even a DeLorean (flux capacitor not included).

There was also a raffle and silent auction, giving away a Traeger Grill and coach purses.

The Pilot Club combined the silent auction and car show this year due to COVID-19, which canceled the usual luncheon for the auction.

“We decided that since we had to cancel that luncheon twice now, we decided that we would go ahead and do the silent auction at the car show and do the raffle to see if we couldn’t raise some more funds,” said Tina Nolen, the Pilot Club of Odessa Fundraising Chairman.

Those funds go towards different non-profit organizations, such as Meals on Wheels, Helmets for Heads, and Project Lifesaver.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.