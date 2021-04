ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB defeated Lubbock Christian 8-7 on a walk-off home run by Devin Ferrari on Friday at Roden Field.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Friday’s game.

The Falcons host the Chaps at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

