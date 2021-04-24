Two people seriously injured in Odessa car wreck

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two people, including a 14-year-old child, were seriously injured after a pickup veered into their lane on Faudree Rd.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call just after 11:30 p.m. Friday about a major crash near 6800 Faudree Rd.

An investigation showed a 32-year-old male driving a Dodge Ram crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a Toyota RAV4. The 21-year-old driver of the RAV4 was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 14-year-old male child was also taken to a local hospital but then airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash, but no arrests have been made at this time.

