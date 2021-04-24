Advertisement

Two people seriously injured in Odessa car wreck

The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two people, including a 14-year-old child, were seriously injured after a pickup veered into their lane on Faudree Rd.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call just after 11:30 p.m. Friday about a major crash near 6800 Faudree Rd.

An investigation showed a 32-year-old male driving a Dodge Ram crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a Toyota RAV4. The 21-year-old driver of the RAV4 was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 14-year-old male child was also taken to a local hospital but then airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash, but no arrests have been made at this time.

