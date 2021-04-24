Locals deliver water to Odessa Police Department to show appreciation
300 cases of water were delivered to OPD today as a sign of appreciation and support for officers
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today the Odessa Police Department received a special delivery.
OPD received 300 cases of water today, all collected by community members who wanted to show how much they appreciate our local police force.
Odessa Christian students Brianna and Jake Moody had the idea to honor their grandfather, retired Lieutenant Davey Tarbet and their respect to all active officers.
The drive was a huge success.
