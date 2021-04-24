Flashlights, batteries, and hatchets, oh my! It’s a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Flashlights. Batteries. Generators. These are just some of the items you can get tax-free this weekend.

After February’s winter storm left huge portions of Texas without water and power, it’s never too early to prepare for whatever comes next.

Scott Gannon has worked at different Lowe’s stores in Texas for the past decade, but he’s never seen anything like February. And while he can’t control the weather, he can spread the word about preparation.

“Most people are reactive instead of proactive,” Gannon said. “Being prepared ahead of time, being proactive instead of reactive, will definitely be beneficial.”

This weekend is the perfect weekend to be proactive. On Saturday and Sunday, you can buy approved emergency supplies, like fuel containers and tarps, tax-free; however, there are items that don’t qualify. Items such as chainsaws, toilet paper, or grills.

If the object of your desire is an approved item, you don’t have to do anything special. The register will automatically deduct the sales tax when you make your purchase. If you’re not sure what to buy, experts are ready to help you.

“I would definitely recommend a portable generator and the accessories that go with it, gas cans, and extension cords,” Gannon said.

So, when that next disaster comes, you’ll be prepared.

The list of approved and non-approved items can be found at the Texas Comptroller’s website.

