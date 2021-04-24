Advertisement

Christmas in Action to repair eight homes this weekend in Midland

The nonprofit works on home repairs for the elderly, disabled or low income residents of Midland County
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Christmas in Action got started today on a weekend project to repair eight homes in Midland.

The non-profit has several groups working on home repairs for elderly, disabled or low income households in Midland County.

They will fix up eight homes this weekend, repairing everything from siding to windows to painting.

In 49 years of service, Christmas in Action has repaired nearly 15,000 homes.

Their mission is to preserve and revitalize houses and communities, assuring that low-income elderly and disabled homeowners live in warmth, safety, and independence.

