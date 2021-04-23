West Texas Weather Forecast 4/23

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - April 23: Very windy conditions on Friday. A Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon and early evening for parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Winds: W 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. There will be areas of blowing dust with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s. A Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon and early evening as well.

