Two people killed, three others hurt in Reeves County crash

REEVES, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash in Reeves County on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Maria Chavarria, 76, and MaDelCarmen Morales, 55, both from San Diego, California.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20 four miles west of Toyah at 4:14 p.m.

When the troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chavarria and Morales died from their injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Cherokee had a blowout and rolled.

DPS says that Chavarria and Morales were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

