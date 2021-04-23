Two people killed, three others hurt in Reeves County crash
REEVES, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash in Reeves County on Thursday.
The victims have been identified as Maria Chavarria, 76, and MaDelCarmen Morales, 55, both from San Diego, California.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20 four miles west of Toyah at 4:14 p.m.
When the troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a Jeep Cherokee.
The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chavarria and Morales died from their injuries at the scene.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Cherokee had a blowout and rolled.
DPS says that Chavarria and Morales were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
