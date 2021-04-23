Advertisement

Two people killed, three others hurt in Reeves County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEVES, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash in Reeves County on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Maria Chavarria, 76, and MaDelCarmen Morales, 55, both from San Diego, California.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20 four miles west of Toyah at 4:14 p.m.

When the troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chavarria and Morales died from their injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Cherokee had a blowout and rolled.

DPS says that Chavarria and Morales were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.
Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars
A rendering of the facility in Penwell, Texas.
Multi-billion dollar gasoline manufacturing facility coming to Ector County
Nearly a year after a man was murdered in a Midland neighborhood, another man has been arrested...
Man arrested nearly a year after murder in Northwest Midland
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Cinergy in Midland on Wednesday.
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Latest News

A mural and memorial at a Houston restaurant honored Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén in July.
A year after Vanessa Guillén’s murder, family and advocates say not enough has changed in the military
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.
Feds report Texas woman with clots after getting J&J vaccine
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Four suspects arrested, one sought following investigation at Midland Airpark
Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale,...
CDC investigating Oregon woman’s death after J&J vaccine