Advertisement

Pulitzer-winning composer Wayne Peterson dies at 93

Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was...
Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was hotly contested because judges had chosen another composer, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was hotly contested because judges had chosen another composer, has died. He was 93.

Peterson died on April 7 at his San Francisco home, his son Grant Peterson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Peterson taught music at San Francisco State University. In 1992, he won the Pulitzer for his work, “The Face of the Night, the Heart of the Dark,” which was commissioned by the San Francisco Symphony.

The Pulitzer board, consisting mostly of newspaper editors and publishers, awarded Peterson the honor but in doing so it overruled the unanimous choice of the music jury, which had selected Ralph Shapey’s “Concerto Fantastique.”

The jurors — composers and musicians George Perle, Roger Reynolds and Harvey Sollberger — issued a public statement saying the Pulitzer board “was not professionally qualified” to reverse their decision, although they also praised Peterson’s work as a “masterful orchestral essay.”

“I’m terribly upset about being involved in something like this, especially since it was not of my making,” he told the Chronicle in 1992. “I’m honored to be a runner-up, for God’s sake!”

Peterson even once said that he, too, would have voted for Shapey’s piece if he’d been a juror.

The spat led to some changes in the Pulitzer jury process. It didn’t hurt Peterson’s career, which included more than 80 compositions and numerous awards and commissions.

“Wayne was a superb craftsman with his own distinctive voice,” San Francisco composer Richard Festinger, who taught alongside him at San Francisco State and chairs the board of the contemporary-music ensemble Earplay, told the Chronicle. “He was prolific, and the music is powerful and original.”

Peterson retired from San Francisco State in the 1990s. He also was a guest professor of composition at Stanford University from 1992 to 1994.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.
Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars
A rendering of the facility in Penwell, Texas.
Multi-billion dollar gasoline manufacturing facility coming to Ector County
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Cinergy in Midland on Wednesday.
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
Nearly a year after a man was murdered in a Midland neighborhood, another man has been arrested...
Man arrested nearly a year after murder in Northwest Midland
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen hit by car outside Ector College Prep Success Academy

Latest News

Midland's Sarah Stewart and Tyler Stewart
Midland High tennis ready for regionals
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ at Daunte Wright funeral
Forsan teacher wins award
Forsan science teacher wins Conservation Teacher of the Year for Texas
An artist rendering of the completed Nacero facility in Penwell, TX.
Massive green energy facility coming to tiny Penwell