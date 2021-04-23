Advertisement

Midland High tennis ready for regionals

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School tennis team had four athletes qualify for the regional tournament next week, with a trip to state on the line.

Senior Tyler Stewart is the top qualifier in the boys singles competition. His younger sister Sarah Stewart qualified in girls singles.

Also heading to regionals are Connor Carriger and Montserrat Salazar in mixed doubles.

The regional tournament is on April 27 and 28 at UT-Arlington.

Watch the video above to hear from the Bulldogs and see them in action.

