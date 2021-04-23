Advertisement

Massive green energy facility coming to tiny Penwell

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There’s not much to Penwell, TX. The small, unincorporated community just west of Odessa is so small, it wouldn’t be surprising if most Odessa residents didn’t know it existed.

But those days are about to be in the past.

“We actually feel like the Good Lord made this site for this project,” said Wesley Burnett, Director of the Odessa Development Corporation.

Now, Penwell gets to flex. Thursday morning, it was announced Houston-based Nacero Inc. would build a massive lower-carbon gasoline facility in Penwell, located just north of I-20 and west of Hwy 866. At its fullest, the facility will stretch for two miles along I-20.

“The enormity of the project is going to be unbelievable,” Burnett said.

Burnett has worked diligently to get Nacero to choose the Penwell site.

“People are going to be surprised at the impact this has. It may not be in Odessa—it’s just outside of Odessa—but Odessa and our whole region is just going to see a huge impact from this project,” he said.

The announcement was specifically designed to coincide with Earth Day because the plant is a first-of-its-kind green facility.

Its electricity will come mostly from on-site solar panels. According to Nacero, the facility will be the first in the U.S. to make gasoline from natural gas and the first in the world to do so with carbon capture and sequestration.

It’s a sign the Permian Basin is changing with the times.

“You got to find a way to make those same products in a cleaner, better, more efficient way, and I think this project does that,” Burnett said.

But Burnett is also looking at the big picture.

“The spinoffs from this project are going to be phenomenal,” he said. “Things that are going to want to be located close to the site or work along with the site in the process and things like that.”

Making little Penwell a little bigger.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.
Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars
A rendering of the facility in Penwell, Texas.
Multi-billion dollar gasoline manufacturing facility coming to Ector County
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Cinergy in Midland on Wednesday.
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
Nearly a year after a man was murdered in a Midland neighborhood, another man has been arrested...
Man arrested nearly a year after murder in Northwest Midland
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen hit by car outside Ector College Prep Success Academy

Latest News

Midland's Sarah Stewart and Tyler Stewart
Midland High tennis ready for regionals
Forsan teacher wins award
Forsan science teacher wins Conservation Teacher of the Year for Texas
Massive green energy facility coming to tiny Penwell
Andrew ISD fast-tracking students to become teachers
Andrew ISD fast-tracking students to become teachers