Advertisement

Four suspects arrested, one sought following investigation at Midland Airpark

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Four suspects have been arrested and one is at large following an investigation in Midland on Thursday night.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were working with the DEA on an investigation at the Midland Airpark.

During that investigation, suspects drove away from the scene through the Airpark before crashing their vehicle and running away on foot.

Four of the suspects were caught, while the fifth suspect is still being sought.

The suspects’ identities have not been released.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.
Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars
A rendering of the facility in Penwell, Texas.
Multi-billion dollar gasoline manufacturing facility coming to Ector County
Nearly a year after a man was murdered in a Midland neighborhood, another man has been arrested...
Man arrested nearly a year after murder in Northwest Midland
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Cinergy in Midland on Wednesday.
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Latest News

Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale,...
CDC investigating Oregon woman’s death after J&J vaccine
Midland's Sarah Stewart and Tyler Stewart
Midland High tennis ready for regionals
Forsan teacher wins award
Forsan science teacher wins Conservation Teacher of the Year for Texas
An artist rendering of the completed Nacero facility in Penwell, TX.
Massive green energy facility coming to tiny Penwell