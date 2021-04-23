Four suspects arrested, one sought following investigation at Midland Airpark

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Four suspects have been arrested and one is at large following an investigation in Midland on Thursday night.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were working with the DEA on an investigation at the Midland Airpark.

During that investigation, suspects drove away from the scene through the Airpark before crashing their vehicle and running away on foot.

Four of the suspects were caught, while the fifth suspect is still being sought.

The suspects’ identities have not been released.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

