Forsan science teacher wins Conservation Teacher of the Year for Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ms. Sherlynn Welch, a fourth grade science teacher at Forsan elementary school, was named Conservation Teacher of the Year for the state of Texas.

Along with the honor, she also received a donation to go towards classroom conservation experiments.

Forsan students also received awards for their entries in an annual poster contest. This year’s theme was “Healthy Trees Equal Healthy Communities.”

Students were encouraged to create posters demonstrating how trees connect with our communities. Trees help clean our air, provide shade to conserve water, and protect soil from erosion.

From the 4th grade class of Ms. Welch, Forsan students Summer Long, Taelor Worley, and P’Jae Yabes each placed first in their division. In Ms. Whitney Gressett’s class at Forsan, 5th grade students Aubrey Dennis, Max Myers, and Paxton Skaggs each received first place.

Paxton Skaggs and Taelor Worley’s entries were Area Finalists and sent on to compete against other entries from Area 2 of the TSSWCD encompassing approximately 51 Texas counties. HSWCD is proud to announce that Paxton Skaggs received 2nd place for his poster and will be receiving a special plaque from the TSSWCD for his achievement.

Second place winners were Alizabeth Barker (4th), Maggie Woodell (4th), Finley Strickland(4th), Jules Nichols(5th), Kaelyn Foust(5th), and Elijah Hess(5th). Third place winners were Allie Olson (4th), K’dynce Peterson(4th), Joshua Austin(4th), Madilynn Reaves(5th), Eliana Mae Zuniga(5th), and Ryker Smith(5th). Honorable Mentions were presented to Matthew Pickett(4th), Emma Mathis(4th), Rylie Wilson(4th), Elyssa Amaro(5th), Karli Wooldridge(5th), Taylor Rose(5th), and Kaelyn Foust (5th grade essay).

Congratulations to all!

