Advertisement

Feds report Texas woman with clots after getting J&J vaccine

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.(Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal health officials have informed state officials that a Texas woman has been hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed state health officials of the situation Wednesday afternoon.

DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen said no other information was being released, citing patient privacy and confidentiality.

Federal and state agencies have placed the J&J vaccine rollout on pause due to concerns about blood clots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.
Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars
A rendering of the facility in Penwell, Texas.
Multi-billion dollar gasoline manufacturing facility coming to Ector County
Nearly a year after a man was murdered in a Midland neighborhood, another man has been arrested...
Man arrested nearly a year after murder in Northwest Midland
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Cinergy in Midland on Wednesday.
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Latest News

A mural and memorial at a Houston restaurant honored Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén in July.
A year after Vanessa Guillén’s murder, family and advocates say not enough has changed in the military
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Two people killed, three others hurt in Reeves County crash
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Four suspects arrested, one sought following investigation at Midland Airpark
Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale,...
CDC investigating Oregon woman’s death after J&J vaccine