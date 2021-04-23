Feds report Texas woman with clots after getting J&J vaccine

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal health officials have informed state officials that a Texas woman has been hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed state health officials of the situation Wednesday afternoon.

DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen said no other information was being released, citing patient privacy and confidentiality.

Federal and state agencies have placed the J&J vaccine rollout on pause due to concerns about blood clots.

