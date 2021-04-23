Advertisement

City of Midland working to renovate nine playgrounds in 2021

Henderson Park.
Henderson Park.(City of Midland)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Nine playgrounds at parks across Midland will have a new look later this year.

The City of Midland has announced that it is working to renovate nine of its park playgrounds in 2021.

According to a release, City Council provided funding for the Parks and Recreation Divisions to replace older equipment at eight of the playgrounds. A donation from the Javaid Anwar Family allowed the city to include an additional playground in the renovation project.

New equipment has already been installed at Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms. Work is underway to prepare the remaining playgrounds.

The order of construction is: Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms (complete), Elkins, Kiwanis, Essex, Henderson, Trinity, Beal, Lancaster and finishing with Santa Rita. The construction is expected to be completed in the summer.

Images of eight of the proposed playgrounds can be seen below. The Santa Rita playground’s design is currently in revision, according to the City.

Caption

