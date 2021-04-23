100-year-old Andrews woman recovers from COVID-19

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -One Andrews woman can now count surviving a COVID-19 infection to the list of things she’s done throughout 100 years of life.

Sammy Briones describes his grandmother as a strong woman; she raised nine grandchildren and cleaned houses until she was 90-years-old.

But just days before Rosario Martinez’s 100th birthday on December 17th, her family found out that she was COVID positive.

Briones, who also was infected, feared for the worst.

‘It was a scary time. You know, grandmother turning 100 years with the COVID, and then you hear all the stories that are going on, and I knew how bad I was feeling, so I was just hoping that she didn’t feel as half as bad as that,” said Briones.

Martinez was quarantined in Permian Residential Care Center for 14 days. She missed out on celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends.

“We were going to do my family—most of my sisters and brothers are in Phoenix, so they were going to come down and we were going to share a birthday like we did for my granddad who turned 100 the year before and that didn’t happen,” said Briones.

Martinez was never on a ventilator or even in the hospital. Her grandson credits her recovery from the care of the nursing staff.

“I knew they were doing a good job of taking care of everything there at the nursing home, they had a wing set up for the COVID patients, and they did an excellent job,” said Briones.

Martinez’s good news is she’s now vaccinated, and her family plans on celebrating her 100th birthday at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.