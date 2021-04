WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Thursday, April 22: Finally, temps will start to warm back up. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60′s in the eastern Permian Basin. In the central Permian Basin temps will be in the lower 70s with near 80 further west. Winds: S 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.