Advertisement

Side Bar and Grill wins Downtown Odessa Best New Business Award

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Side Bar and Grill Downtown Odessa’s 2021 Best New Business.

The owner, John Herriage, said it’s a dream to have opened a new place that brings more variety to downtown.

“I think Side Bar and Grill is a huge success downtown and a great accomplishment to get it open during Covid,” said Herriage.

John Herriage opened the Side Bar and Grill in October. Herriage wanted his restaurant to bring a unique touch, something only customers could enjoy at the Side Bar and Grill.

“We have a huge patio for outdoor dining, we have an open area patio, we have a covered patio, and we also have inside seating if we had some rough weather,” said Herriage.

Along with the nice outdoor scenery, Herriage said the Side Bar and Grill have some of the best dishes downtown.

“We do so many things from scratch. From our chicken, two or chicken fried steak. It’s hand-breaded which is super awesome,” said Herriage.

Downtown Odessa is grateful for everything John Herriage has done.

“In the face of Covid that was so hard and brave of any business to open and the fact that he not only opened but he’s really put so much out there for the community and invited people to come downtown to this great establishment we are really proud and very excited to have him,” said Alexa Moulakis, Downtown Odessa Event Coordinator.

Herriage said he’s really proud of his staff.

“A lot of it also is our staff, we have super friendly staff, they love taking care of our clients, we have some of the best customers,” said Herriage.

Herriage said he’s looking to continue to grow the Side Bar and Grill.

Coming soon, customers can look forward to live entertainment on the patio.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.
Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars
A rendering of the facility in Penwell, Texas.
Multi-billion dollar gasoline manufacturing facility coming to Ector County
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Cinergy in Midland on Wednesday.
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
Nearly a year after a man was murdered in a Midland neighborhood, another man has been arrested...
Man arrested nearly a year after murder in Northwest Midland
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen hit by car outside Ector College Prep Success Academy

Latest News

Andrew ISD fast-tracking students to become teachers
Andrew ISD fast-tracking students to become teachers
Side Bar and Grill wins Downtown Odessa Best New Business Award
Side Bar and Grill wins Downtown Odessa Best New Business Award
The Odessan was in serious condition when he caught the coronavirus, but then made a miraculous...
Odessa triathlete leaves MCH COVID-free after difficult battle with the virus
The Springboard Center unveiled its labyrinth on Thursday.
Springboard Center unveils labyrinth as new tool for addiction recovery