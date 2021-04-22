Advertisement

Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars

Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.
Six people were killed in a massive crash along I-35 in Fort Worth on February 11.(WFAA / YouTube)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal agency reports that two of the six people killed in a massive crash involving about 130 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate in February were fatally struck after getting out of their vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in the preliminary report released Wednesday that the Feb. 11 crash in Fort Worth involving vehicles, trucks and semitrailers covered a 1,100-foot stretch of Interstate 35.

The NTSB says the wreck happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound toll lanes.

It says its investigation is focusing on the road treatment strategies that were used to address the freezing conditions.

