Rehab Park opens at the Village of Manor Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today marked the grand opening of the outdoor FMH Foundation rehab park to encourage therapy and wellness.

The park is part of the Village of Manor Park, and includes wheelchair accessible gardens, putting green, walking trail and therapy exercise equipment.

The Village wants the park to encourage residents to get outside and take in the fresh air.

The park also features patio seating and outdoor kitchens for the residents and their families to enjoy.

