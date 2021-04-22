Advertisement

Rehab Park opens at the Village of Manor Park

The outdoor space encourages therapy, wellness and recreation in residents
Rehab Park Grand Opening
Rehab Park Grand Opening(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today marked the grand opening of the outdoor FMH Foundation rehab park to encourage therapy and wellness.

The park is part of the Village of Manor Park, and includes wheelchair accessible gardens, putting green, walking trail and therapy exercise equipment.

The Village wants the park to encourage residents to get outside and take in the fresh air.

The park also features patio seating and outdoor kitchens for the residents and their families to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Cinergy in Midland on Wednesday.
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen hit by car outside Ector College Prep Success Academy
The shattered back window of Brian Poage's Cadillac SUV.
WINDOWS, WINDSHIELDS, AND WADS OF CASH: Some Odessa neighborhoods seeing sharp spike in expensive car vandalisms

Latest News

Midland High School’s Kathe Hepfer signing with UT Permian Basin
Midland High diver signs with UTPB
The current employees would get a significant bump and the starting teacher salary would be...
ECISD considers raising teacher, staff salaries
Midland murder arrest
Midland murder arrest
Nearly a year after a man was murdered in a Midland neighborhood, another man has been arrested...
Man arrested nearly a year after murder in Northwest Midland