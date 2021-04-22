Odessa triathlete leaves MCH COVID-free after difficult battle with the virus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

An Odessa triathlete who had a serious brush with the coronavirus, is now out of the hospital.

Jerry Tschauner’s mother, Penny Roberts, sent CBS7 photos of her son leaving Medical Center Hospital COVID-free Thursday afternoon.

She said her son was in serious condition when he was first brought to the hospital. He was hooked up to ventilator, unable to breathe on his own and had blood clots in his leg.

Weeks later, he made a miraculous recovery.

Now the ICU is behind him and he’s back home with his family.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.