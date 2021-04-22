Advertisement

Midland High diver signs with UTPB

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School’s Kathe Hepfer signed with UT Permian Basin on Wednesday. The diver has been a key part of Midland’s swimming and diving team for four years.

Hepfer is joining the blossoming UTPB diving program led by former Midland ISD coach Jennifer Mangum.

Watch the video above to see Hepfer’s signing and hear what she had to say about joining the Falcons.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Cinergy in Midland on Wednesday.
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen hit by car outside Ector College Prep Success Academy
The shattered back window of Brian Poage's Cadillac SUV.
WINDOWS, WINDSHIELDS, AND WADS OF CASH: Some Odessa neighborhoods seeing sharp spike in expensive car vandalisms

Latest News

Andrews High School girls golf
Andrews girls golf wins 10th consecutive Regional Championship
Andrews girls golf wins 10th consecutive Regional Championship
Midland High School’s Kathe Hepfer signing with UT Permian Basin
Midland High diver signs with UTPB
Permian safety Kayden Baze
Permian football begins spring practice