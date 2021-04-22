Midland High diver signs with UTPB

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School’s Kathe Hepfer signed with UT Permian Basin on Wednesday. The diver has been a key part of Midland’s swimming and diving team for four years.

Hepfer is joining the blossoming UTPB diving program led by former Midland ISD coach Jennifer Mangum.

Watch the video above to see Hepfer’s signing and hear what she had to say about joining the Falcons.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.