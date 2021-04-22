Springboard Center unveils labyrinth as new tool for addiction recovery

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Springboard Center in Midland has unveiled a new tool that will be used to help with the addiction recovery process.

Local artist Cindy Olive has worked for the past three years to design and build a labyrinth for the center.

She says the design may seem confusing at first glance, but the labyrinth has therapeutic qualities.

The drug and alcohol treatment center offers several activities that aid in the recovery process. The labyrinth is the newest activity the center will provide to clients.

Mark Alexander, the Executive Director at The Springboard Center, says they are always looking for new ways to help clients restore their life while battling addiction.

“We subscribe to a practice that helps people recover body, mind, and spirit. A lot of time addiction takes away so much of life that is body, mind, and spirit. We like to help people restore that. The labyrinth gives us another opportunity for people to get in touch with the spiritual aspect, the spiritual side of their life and produce a bit of recovery in that aspect while they are in recovery here,” said Alexander.

The labyrinth at The Springboard Center is the largest of its kind in the area and required over 150 hours of work.

Anyone who is looking for help with an addiction can text ‘PROMISE” to 50700 to learn more about the center’s treatment options.

You can also find more information on the center’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.