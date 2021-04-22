ECISD considers raising teacher, staff salaries

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Teachers and staff members in ector county may see bigger paychecks next year.

Ector County ISD is putting forward a proposal that would bump up pay for employees all across the district, and this isn’t lunch money were talking about here.

The proposal would give salaried employees an extra three percent bump and hourly employees another four percent.

There would be an even bigger payoff for teachers starting their first year.

If these raises are approved, ECISD teachers would get $57,000 their first year with the district. To put that into perspective, that’s about $3,000 more than than the current starting pay and about $24,000 more than the average starting teacher salaries throughout Texas.

On top of that, all employees would get a one-time $750 bonus at the start of the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said he wants district employees to feel valued.

“It is I think our incredible opportunity to invest in the people of ECISD, the 4,200 employees,” he said. “They are the individuals that make learning happen for kids every day and they should be our highest priority of investment.”

It’s also an attractive feature for recruiters.

ECISD is short by more than 300 teachers for the next school year, so competitive salaries could mean the difference between a talented teacher choosing ecisd over another district.

“There’s a significant difference in what we’re doing and how we’re investing versus what other districts across the state are doing,” Muri said.

ECISD Board President Delma Abalos said now is the perfect time to give teachers an extra hand.

She said teachers were pushed to their limits during the pandemic and in some cases became their household’s sole income earner.

“It’s important that we do something to try and show our employees that we care and we appreciate the work that they’ve done,” Abalos said.

Muri is optimistic about this proposal.

He said the trustees like the raises and would actually like to see even bigger salaries than this.

Midland ISd is also considering raising its teacher salaries for the new school year.

MISD is suggesting increasing its starting teacher salary to $57,500.

The district is also proposing a $1,000 dollar salary increase in the salary schedule for teachers across the board.

Like ECISD, district administrators emphasize this is just a proposal, and not board approved yet.

