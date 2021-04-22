Andrews girls golf wins 10th consecutive Regional Championship

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - When you think of the great dynasties in sports, it may conjure memories of the New York Yankees, the New England Patriots or Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. In West Texas there is a team that’s been dominating for a decade now.

The Andrews High School girls golf team won the 4A Region I championship this week. It is their 10th regional title in a row, and 27th overall.

It also means the Lady Mustangs are headed to state for the 10th consecutive season.

Team members Brynlee Dyas, Jordyn Hall, Bailey Ballou and Peighton Manning all finished in the top-5 as individuals as well.

Andrews is so good in fact, it had a second team of girls who took fourth place at regionals, just barely missing out on having two teams qualify for state.

