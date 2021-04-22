Advertisement

Andrew ISD fast-tracking students to become teachers

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A new debt-free teacher’s academy program was announced Wednesday at Odessa college.

It’s a partnership between Andrews ISD, XTO Energy, Odessa College, and Sul Ross State University.

It allows Andrews students to fast track a career in education.

“This program is not only building future teachers, but it’s also helping students’ dreams come true that want to be educators,” said Krista Scott, Dual Credit Supervisor.

After graduating from Andrews high school with an associate’s degree, students enroll online at Odessa college or Sul Ross State University while working as a paraprofessional in Andrews ISD.

Korbin Scott, a senior at Andrews High School, is one of the first students in the program.

“I’ve already been in the classroom, and I’ve already gotten to experience what the classroom is like so that plus my classes,” said Scott. “with my associate’s degree, I’ve taken classes that are education classes and non-education classes so I’ve really gotten to see a little bit of everything and really I just have such a good idea where education really is and what it’s like, and most kids that go in with nothing haven’t had a lot of those experiences that I’ve had.”

The program then allows students like Scott to earn their teaching certification and their bachelor’s degree, with the program reimbursing tuition costs for all passed courses.

After graduation, the students are committed to being an Andrews ISD teacher for at least three years.

The program hopes to graduate 8-10 students from the academy each year.

