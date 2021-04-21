Advertisement

Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland

Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Midland on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened on the service road of Loop 250 near Cinergy.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

City officials say that the southbound service road of Loop 250 south of Thomason and the on-ramp from Highway 80 to Loop 250 are blocked off as police investigate the crash.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

