Advertisement

Teen hit by car outside Ector College Prep Success Academy

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are investigating a crash that happened near an Odessa school on Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near the Ector College Prep Success Academy.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
The shattered back window of Brian Poage's Cadillac SUV.
WINDOWS, WINDSHIELDS, AND WADS OF CASH: Some Odessa neighborhoods seeing sharp spike in expensive car vandalisms
A cold snap is expected in the northern Permian Basin Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Freeze Warning Tuesday Night
Esam Musleh, 37, and his 1-year-old daughter, Alia Musleh, died when a fire engulfed their...
Father dies trying to save 1-year-old daughter from suspected arson at Calif. home

Latest News

A burned area on the East Rim.
Fire at Big Bend National Park 80% contained, Chisos Basin to reopen Friday
Starting Wednesday, the right lane of North Grandview between E. Pearl Street and E. 8th Street...
Traffic Alert: Portion of N. Grandview to close Wednesday
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Permian football begins spring practice