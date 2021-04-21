Teen hit by car outside Ector College Prep Success Academy
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are investigating a crash that happened near an Odessa school on Wednesday morning.
According to the Odessa Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near the Ector College Prep Success Academy.
The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
