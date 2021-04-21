Teen hit by car outside Ector College Prep Success Academy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are investigating a crash that happened near an Odessa school on Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near the Ector College Prep Success Academy.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

