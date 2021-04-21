Rankin High School sending three teams to state barbeque championship

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -Things are heating up in Rankin! The high school barbecue team is firing up its grills this weekend for the barbecue state championships.

60 teams around Texas will be competing in the Texas State High School barbeque competition, and three of Rankins teams will be joining the cook-offs.

“We have three teams qualifying for state. It’s Kickin ‘Ash, Hot & Ready, and Fire Devils Smokers,” said McClure.

Since January, the bbq team has been competing all around Texas and earned a total of $67,000 in scholarships.

Bbq coach Robbie McClure said he couldn’t be any prouder of his students.

“Out of my three teams, they took first, second and third, in chicken which made all of the other schools look at us pretty hard like wow, and then they turn around and take first, second, and third in the brisket category too. So they kind of cleaned house in the brisket and chicken really well but they practice a lot,” said McClure.

The team learned how to better their skills by cooking for assisted living facilities, school activities, and around the community.

Senior barbecuer David Alvarado said his love for food is what brought him to the team.

“We’ve been cooking for a long time, maybe my freshman year since then I’ve wanted to join the barbecue, I don’t know; I just had a love for cooking,” said Alvarado. “It runs in my family.”

Alvardo said he hopes his team can make it to the world championships with their secret recipe.

But we all know a pitmaster can never share his or her secret recipe.

The championship cook-offs start at 4:30 A.M., Saturday Llano.

