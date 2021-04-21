Man arrested nearly a year after murder in Northwest Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Nearly a year after a man was murdered in a Midland neighborhood, another man has been arrested in connection with the case.

At the time, the Tumbleweed Trail shooting in northwest Midland was described as a suspicious death, and no arrests were made.

But over the weekend, Brian Canady was arrested in Ector County for the murder of 51-year-old Christopher Bruckner.

Canady was indicted last month by a grand jury in Midland for the murder of Bruckner.

Last Friday, he was picked up by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force and arrested.

Midland County Assistant District Attorney Eric Kalenak says that Canady was not running from law enforcement but moved from Midland to Ector County before being indicted on murder charges.

On July 22 of last year, the Midland Police department was called to the 3900 block of Tumbleweed Trail about gunshots.

That’s where Bruckner was found dead.

No other details about the crime have been released yet.

Canady’s bond was set at two hundred thousand dollars, and he was released from custody on April 17.

