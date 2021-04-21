Lee High School name change to cost over 1 million dollars

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 1.4 million dollars - that’s how much the Midland ISD board has approved to be spent on Lee High School’s name change so far.

You might be surprised how much work goes into the name-changing process.

Everything from signs, flooring, and uniforms have to reflect the name change.

The decision to change Lee High School’s name last October drew a mixed reaction from the community.

But the transition from Lee High School to Legacy High School began anyway.

Now, more information has been revealed about how much the rebranding will cost.

“The number is going to be big, and I think the community wasn’t happy about that from the start. There was going to be money invested in this rebranding that could’ve been put toward academics and bettering our outcomes. That’s always going to be an issue,” said Bryan Murry.

It will cost around six hundred thousand dollars to overhaul the athletic department, and 40 percent of that money is going to the football program.

Although MISD board president Bryan Murry was initially opposed to the name change, he says it’s time to turn over a new leaf and support the students.

“Here we are; it’s been done. I just think we have to embrace it because we have to get behind a new legacy for the kids in Midland and the kids on the west side of Midland that are going to be attending the new legacy high school. I know our fans are going to jump behind Coach Hartman and all the other coaches at Lee High School.”

On the Midland ISD website, you can find every project that needs to be completed for the rebranding and how much it will cost.

The goal is for Lee High School to open up as a Legacy High School at the beginning of the next school year.

