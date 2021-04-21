Advertisement

Last week to submit a teacher for Cinergy heroes award

Cinergy Entertainment is looking for Cinergy heroes to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cinergy Entertainment is looking for Cinergy heroes to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.

You can nominate an educator for their hard work in and out of the classroom.

You have until April 30th to nominate a teacher.

All you have to do is submit a short video explaining your favorite educator’s superpowers.

Finalists will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

After a public vote, the winners will be announced on May 10th. The teachers and class will then get prizes.

To nominate a super teacher, go to www.cinergy.com/heroes!

