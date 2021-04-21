Fugitives wanted for attempted homicide captured by Border Patrol agents

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Three fugitives wanted for attempted homicide in Abilene were apprehended by Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

According to a release, the U.S. Marshals Service alerted the U.S. Border Patrol on Saturday that three wanted suspects may be traveling through the Big Bend Sector.

The wanted suspects were Ezekiel Sepeda, Robert Sepeda Jr., and Roberto Sepeda-Ramirez.

At 9:45 a.m., Border Patrol agents and deputies with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a white GMC Yukon. Inside the vehicle, agents found Ezekiel, Rober and Roberto.

The three men were arrested without incident.

“This is another great example of how our established partnerships with local and regional law-enforcement pays dividends,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “Great communication and expert coordination between agencies removed these subjects from the streets so they can answer to the charges of attempted homicide.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.