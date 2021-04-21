Advertisement

Fugitives wanted for attempted homicide captured by Border Patrol agents

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.(Alex Smith)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Three fugitives wanted for attempted homicide in Abilene were apprehended by Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

According to a release, the U.S. Marshals Service alerted the U.S. Border Patrol on Saturday that three wanted suspects may be traveling through the Big Bend Sector.

The wanted suspects were Ezekiel Sepeda, Robert Sepeda Jr., and Roberto Sepeda-Ramirez.

At 9:45 a.m., Border Patrol agents and deputies with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a white GMC Yukon. Inside the vehicle, agents found Ezekiel, Rober and Roberto.

The three men were arrested without incident.

“This is another great example of how our established partnerships with local and regional law-enforcement pays dividends,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “Great communication and expert coordination between agencies removed these subjects from the streets so they can answer to the charges of attempted homicide.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
The shattered back window of Brian Poage's Cadillac SUV.
WINDOWS, WINDSHIELDS, AND WADS OF CASH: Some Odessa neighborhoods seeing sharp spike in expensive car vandalisms
A cold snap is expected in the northern Permian Basin Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Freeze Warning Tuesday Night
Esam Musleh, 37, and his 1-year-old daughter, Alia Musleh, died when a fire engulfed their...
Father dies trying to save 1-year-old daughter from suspected arson at Calif. home

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Two people in critical condition following crash in Midland
The new dogs and their duty stations are as follows: Reno (Eagle Pass), Eztold (Laredo) and...
DPS graduates new canine teams
Downtown Odessa recognizes Craig Stoker as Volunteer of the Year
Downtown Odessa recognizes Craig Stoker as Volunteer of the Year